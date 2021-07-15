Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STE opened at $208.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.46. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

