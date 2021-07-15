Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $4.63 Million in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 343,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.50% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $886.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

