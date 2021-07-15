Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $4.65 Million in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Kraton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRA shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

