Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILPT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

