Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Cadence Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $11,813,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 464,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of CADE stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

In other news, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.