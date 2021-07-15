Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 6,934 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF opened at $131.19 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.48.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, upped their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.