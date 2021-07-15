Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 9,406 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Camping World worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

NYSE CWH opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

