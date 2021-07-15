Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,394 shares of company stock valued at $16,947,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

