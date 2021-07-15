Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 343,529 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 343,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.50% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 412,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $886.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.