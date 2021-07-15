Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.30% of Banner worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

BANR opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

