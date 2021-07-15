Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368,524 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

