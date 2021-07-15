Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 10,316 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of CarGurus worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,922,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,459 shares of company stock worth $11,493,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

