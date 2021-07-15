Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,032 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of EVERTEC worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,829,000. Boston Partners grew its position in EVERTEC by 18.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $44.09 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

