Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,858 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $238,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE PBH opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

