Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,103 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.53% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $499,494.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,361 shares of company stock worth $2,340,176 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

AMPH stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $953.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.