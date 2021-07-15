Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,103 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.53% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,176 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $953.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.