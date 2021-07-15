Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,361 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of LTC Properties worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 127,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTC. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

