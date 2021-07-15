Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,835 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HIW opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

