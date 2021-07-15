Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,381 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.58% of AngioDynamics worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ANGO stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 548.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.