Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,405 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.86% of El Pollo Loco worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,488 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of LOCO opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $676.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

