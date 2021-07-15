Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $5.60 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 183,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 88.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $67,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 344.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 1,465,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.