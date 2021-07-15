Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.28% of Columbia Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,327,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,764 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of CXP opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

