Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of ONE Gas worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ONE Gas by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 592,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

