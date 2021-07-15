Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.58% of AngioDynamics worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

ANGO stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 548.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

