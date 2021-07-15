Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

