Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of ONE Gas worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $46,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $38,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229,272 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

