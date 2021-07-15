Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Shares Down 8.7%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)’s share price fell 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73. 1,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRDXF. Societe Generale raised Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordex currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

