Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $265,668.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00.

NDSN stock opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nordson by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.