Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Acquires $200,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NECB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 292,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,524. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
