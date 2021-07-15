Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Acquires $200,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NECB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 292,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,524. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.