Northern Trust Corp Acquires 111,803 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,803 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Hawkins worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 111.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 96.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.