Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of Shift4 Payments worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after buying an additional 416,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,967,000 after acquiring an additional 270,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $553,370.40. Insiders sold 1,842,069 shares of company stock worth $170,140,064 in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

