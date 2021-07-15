Northern Trust Corp Buys 38,108 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.