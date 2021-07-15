Northern Trust Corp Buys 6,890 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $394,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.