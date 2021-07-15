Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Universal Electronics worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UEIC shares. Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $640.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

