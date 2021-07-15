Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Ambac Financial Group worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 65,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after acquiring an additional 311,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.75) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.