Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Ping Identity worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,682,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Ping Identity by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 5,023.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 379,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

Shares of PING stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.72.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.