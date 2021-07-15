Northern Trust Corp Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.71% of Franklin Street Properties worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

