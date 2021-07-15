Northern Trust Corp Has $9.01 Million Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,385 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.56% of DXP Enterprises worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

