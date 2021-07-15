Northern Trust Corp Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.20% of Open Lending worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

