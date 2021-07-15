Northern Trust Corp Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Methanex worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $5,848,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.47. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

