Northern Trust Corp Has $9.48 Million Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,908 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of WisdomTree Investments worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of WETF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $921.49 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.