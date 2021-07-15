Northern Trust Corp Has $9.79 Million Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.28 million, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

