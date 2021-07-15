Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Cincinnati Bell worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.40. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

