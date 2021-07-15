Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Banc of California worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $828.88 million, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 over the last ninety days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

