Northern Trust Corp Purchases 23,571 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of National Research worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Research by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Research by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Research by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Research by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.28. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

