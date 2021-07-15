Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,903 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Open Text worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Open Text by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,053,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Open Text by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.