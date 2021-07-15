Northern Trust Corp Purchases 58,438 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

