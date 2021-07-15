Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 636,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $776.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

ARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading raised their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

