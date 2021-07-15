Northern Trust Corp Sells 103,311 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,311 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of MannKind worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 785,374 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,016.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 843,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 767,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 489,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

