Northern Trust Corp Sells 123,860 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 123,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Orthofix Medical worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 171,618 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $758.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

